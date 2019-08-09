Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $31.90. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) shares last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 2,162 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $176.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.33.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

In related news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $124,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 613.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

