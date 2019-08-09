Compass Point Reiterates $7.00 Price Target for GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Compass Point set a $7.00 price target on GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GSKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of GreenSky from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of GreenSky from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of GreenSky from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of GreenSky from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.66.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.56. 40,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.92. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.76 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 126.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.