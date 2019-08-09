COMWLTH BK AUS/S (CMWAY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.54 on October 7th

COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.544 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from COMWLTH BK AUS/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.40.

OTCMKTS:CMWAY traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $53.80. 8,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,350. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.85. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37.

CMWAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered COMWLTH BK AUS/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

COMWLTH BK AUS/S Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

