ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFMS. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price objective on ConforMIS and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research cut ConforMIS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut ConforMIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut ConforMIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ConforMIS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $1.74 on Monday. ConforMIS has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $111.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 92.18% and a negative net margin of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $19.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that ConforMIS will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other ConforMIS news, CFO Paul S. Weiner sold 10,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $44,670.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 554,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,301,432.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 279,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $1,052,934.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,253,439 shares of company stock worth $4,169,932. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ConforMIS in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ConforMIS in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ConforMIS in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ConforMIS in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConforMIS by 300.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

