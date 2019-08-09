ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $31,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 592.6% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 779.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,890,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

