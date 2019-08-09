ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,384 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 592.6% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 779.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE COP traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $54.55. 1,654,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,894,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.07.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.