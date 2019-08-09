CONSOL Coal Resources LP Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share (NYSE:CCR)

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.16. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 15.97%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCR. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CONSOL Coal Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of CCR stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $13.42. 6,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CONSOL Coal Resources has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $21.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.26%. CONSOL Coal Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.50%.

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

