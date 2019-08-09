CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) PT Set at $17.00 by B. Riley

B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCR. ValuEngine downgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

NYSE CCR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 42,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,688. CONSOL Coal Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $368.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.90.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $89.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.17%. CONSOL Coal Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.50%.

In other CONSOL Coal Resources news, Director Consol Energy Inc. bought 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $119,230.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 13.5% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. Institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

