Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) Receives $5.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.92.

CNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut Consolidated Communications to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of CNSL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. 841,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,300. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market cap of $345.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.65 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Communications will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Robert Udell, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 333,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,882.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 113,703 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 89,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 45,791 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

