Contents Protocol (CPT) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded down 20% against the US dollar. Contents Protocol has a total market cap of $10.39 million and $329,367.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contents Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Contents Protocol alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.42 or 0.04244496 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00043011 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000145 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001028 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Contents Protocol Profile

CPT is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,727,067,023 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. Contents Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/contents-protocol. The official website for Contents Protocol is contentsprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contents Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contents Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.