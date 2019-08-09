Contrasting Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) & Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Community Healthcare Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $54.55 million 2.52 -$11.30 million $1.34 8.13 Community Healthcare Trust $48.63 million 17.07 $4.40 million $1.59 26.91

Community Healthcare Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays out 83.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 103.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.9% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT -2.05% 8.81% 0.84% Community Healthcare Trust 6.91% 1.33% 0.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Community Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Community Healthcare Trust 1 4 3 0 2.25

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.78%. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $36.21, indicating a potential downside of 15.36%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Community Healthcare Trust.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

