Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its price objective increased by Buckingham Research from $119.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CPA. Barclays initiated coverage on Copa in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copa from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Copa in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copa presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Get Copa alerts:

NYSE:CPA traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.38. 468,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,947. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. Copa has a 1 year low of $67.38 and a 1 year high of $113.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.92 million. Copa had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copa will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Copa’s payout ratio is 39.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 29.6% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the second quarter worth $203,000. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the second quarter worth $288,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.