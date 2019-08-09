Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP) Receives €64.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €62.00 ($72.09).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCAP shares. Oddo Bhf set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of CCAP traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €34.60 ($40.23). The stock had a trading volume of 11,040 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €31.27. Corestate Capital has a 12-month low of €25.45 ($29.59) and a 12-month high of €48.20 ($56.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.80 million and a P/E ratio of 7.58.

Corestate Capital Company Profile

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

