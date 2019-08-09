Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Cowen lowered shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corindus Vascular Robotics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

CVRS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,867. Corindus Vascular Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVRS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Corindus Vascular Robotics Company Profile

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for coronary and peripheral interventional procedures.

