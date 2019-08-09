Cormark Cuts Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Price Target to C$0.20

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Cormark from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Prairie Provident Resources stock remained flat at $C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.99. Prairie Provident Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.52.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$22.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Prairie Provident Resources will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prairie Provident Resources

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company's principal areas include the Wheatland and Princess properties located in Southern Alberta; and the Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

