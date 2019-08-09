Corporate Travel Management (ASX:CTD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.31

Corporate Travel Management Ltd (ASX:CTD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and traded as high as $21.66. Corporate Travel Management shares last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 327,239 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Get Corporate Travel Management alerts:

In related news, insider Ewen Crouch acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$22.04 ($15.63) per share, with a total value of A$55,100.00 ($39,078.01).

About Corporate Travel Management (ASX:CTD)

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travel Services Australia and New Zealand, Travel Services North America, Travel Services Asia, and Travel Services Europe.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Travel Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Travel Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.