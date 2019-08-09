Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc Purchases 142,656 Shares

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 142,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.51 per share, for a total transaction of $500,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 657,344 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,445,319.68.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 75,626 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 22,630 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 304.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 207,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 156,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 170,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

