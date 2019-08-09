Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 484.6% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $988,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,720.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.73.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.93. 799,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $284.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

