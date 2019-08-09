CoTrader (COT) Price Hits $0.0000

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 17% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. CoTrader has a total market cap of $404,366.00 and approximately $70,751.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One CoTrader token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $504.75 or 0.04268377 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00042994 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001046 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com.

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

