Countinghouse (CHT) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Countinghouse (CURRENCY:CHT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, Countinghouse has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Countinghouse token can now be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00035164 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and LATOKEN. Countinghouse has a market cap of $19.76 million and $7,593.00 worth of Countinghouse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.28 or 0.04247243 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00042864 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001070 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Countinghouse

Countinghouse (CRYPTO:CHT) is a token. It launched on March 13th, 2018. Countinghouse’s total supply is 9,682,334 tokens. Countinghouse’s official Twitter account is @CountinghouseFd. Countinghouse’s official website is www.countinghousefund.com.

Countinghouse Token Trading

Countinghouse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Countinghouse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Countinghouse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Countinghouse using one of the exchanges listed above.

