Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.16.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $4.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.08. 118,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,275. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.67. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $111.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CFO Jamie A. Donadio sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 725,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $71,268,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 803,768 shares of company stock valued at $78,800,014. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

