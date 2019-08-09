Cowen Reaffirms Outperform Rating for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ON. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.83.

ON stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. 336,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,996,397. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.19.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 3,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $70,739.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,983.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $252,274.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,444 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

