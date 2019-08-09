Cowen Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.

MRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MRC Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of MRC Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of MRC opened at $14.17 on Monday. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.54.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). MRC Global had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in MRC Global by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,328,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,081,000 after buying an additional 2,388,926 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,296,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,101,000 after purchasing an additional 37,979 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 141,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,758,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,985 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,082,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 200,431 shares during the period.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

