CPChain Hits Market Capitalization of $5.51 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $856,520.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CPChain has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.58 or 0.00877296 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000759 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io.

CPChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

