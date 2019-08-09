Craig Hallum Trims Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Target Price to $15.00

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cars.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cars.com from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered Cars.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Cars.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.31.

NYSE:CARS opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $693.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.59.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Cars.com had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 20,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Rogers purchased 10,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $328,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,803,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,785,000 after acquiring an additional 462,594 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,375,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,364,000 after acquiring an additional 788,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 43,129 shares in the last quarter.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

