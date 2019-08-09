Craven House Capital (LON:CRV) Trading Down 7.8%

Craven House Capital PLC (LON:CRV) shares were down 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.72 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.72 ($0.04), approximately 323 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 237.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and a PE ratio of -224.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Craven House Capital (LON:CRV)

Craven House Capital plc operates as an investment company. It also focuses on investing in or acquiring a portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses, or other assets in various geographical jurisdictions. The company was formerly known as AIM Investments plc and changed its name to Craven House Capital plc in August 2011.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Craven House Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craven House Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.