Cream Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Cream coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and YoBit. Cream has a market capitalization of $46,517.00 and $7.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cream has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

