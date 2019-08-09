Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS CREX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 78,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,636. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28. Creative Realities has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $9.60.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

