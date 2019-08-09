Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) is Fisher Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,171,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,485 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN comprises 2.2% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 94.60% of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN worth $1,947,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLGE. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 22.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLGE opened at $277.74 on Friday. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a 12 month low of $166.60 and a 12 month high of $302.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.30.

