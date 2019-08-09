Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €73.00 Price Target

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been given a €73.00 ($84.88) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €77.10 ($89.65).

Shares of FRA stock traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €75.00 ($87.21). 160,778 shares of the company were exchanged. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a fifty-two week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a fifty-two week high of €97.26 ($113.09). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €75.12.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

