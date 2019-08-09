Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CS. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE:CS opened at $11.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 229,647 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 88,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 17,707 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after buying an additional 142,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

