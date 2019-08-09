Credit Suisse Group Raises Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $83.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.69.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.35. 5,668,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,822. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $78.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.39.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.05%.

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 127,557 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $8,709,591.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,160,940.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel S. Schwartz sold 1,041,882 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $70,722,950.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 461,637 shares in the company, valued at $31,335,919.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,910,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,671 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,587,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,273,000 after acquiring an additional 210,102 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,998,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,557,000 after acquiring an additional 852,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

