Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €81.00 Price Target for Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)

Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nord/LB set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €98.90 ($115.01).

BEI stock opened at €109.35 ($127.15) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €106.39. Beiersdorf has a fifty-two week low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a fifty-two week high of €109.50 ($127.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56.

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

