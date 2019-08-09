Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RR. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,105.78 ($14.45).

RR traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 779.40 ($10.18). 5,013,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion and a PE ratio of -6.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 854.20. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 747 ($9.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,098.50 ($14.35).

In other Rolls-Royce Holding PLC news, insider Beverly Goulet purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 783 ($10.23) per share, with a total value of £39,150 ($51,156.41). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 864 ($11.29) per share, with a total value of £1,944 ($2,540.18). In the last three months, insiders bought 5,694 shares of company stock valued at $4,497,022.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

