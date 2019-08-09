Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Sells $510,309.65 in Stock

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) insider Dan Teodosiu sold 26,237 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $510,309.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. Criteo SA has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.25.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.59 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Criteo SA will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Criteo by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRTO. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Criteo from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

