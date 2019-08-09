Critical Review: DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) versus TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV)

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) and TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and TrovaGene’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S $17.17 million 35.16 -$196.14 million ($3.39) -2.95 TrovaGene $380,000.00 23.91 -$16.46 million ($8.26) -0.20

TrovaGene has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrovaGene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of TrovaGene shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of TrovaGene shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and TrovaGene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S N/A N/A N/A TrovaGene -3,540.91% -121.65% -91.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and TrovaGene, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S 1 4 4 0 2.33 TrovaGene 0 0 2 0 3.00

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S presently has a consensus target price of $15.28, indicating a potential upside of 52.66%. TrovaGene has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 768.26%. Given TrovaGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TrovaGene is more favorable than DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S.

Risk & Volatility

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrovaGene has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S beats TrovaGene on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, hemophilia A, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

About TrovaGene

Trovagene, Inc., a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor. The PCM-075 is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. The PCM-075 is also in preclinical studies with approximately 10 chemotherapeutic and target agents used in hematologic and solid tumor cancers, including Zytiga (abiraterone acetate); Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) in AML, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other hematologic and solid tumor cancers. Trovagene, Inc. primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

