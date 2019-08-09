Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Raised to C$17.00 at TD Securities

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.13.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:CRR.UN traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$15.49. The company had a trading volume of 75,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,519. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.49. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.31 and a one year high of C$16.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.89.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.