Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 million. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 99.44% and a net margin of 2,107.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 217.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $13.36. 5,107,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,597,268. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.00 and a beta of 3.43. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $25.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 4,474.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 800,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 783,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,113,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 582,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 242,406 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,160,000. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRON shares. TheStreet raised Cronos Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.28.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

