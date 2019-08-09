Cryptaur Trading Down 21.5% Over Last 7 Days (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. Cryptaur has a market cap of $11.15 million and approximately $304,765.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,837,727,134 tokens. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

