Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 274.1% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 21,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,989. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $81.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.7596 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

