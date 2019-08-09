Csenge Advisory Group Invests $4.26 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,157.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,113,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,791,000 after buying an additional 14,831,635 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123,980.2% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,699,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,052,000 after buying an additional 2,697,809 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,610,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,800,000 after buying an additional 1,258,455 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,823,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,212,000 after buying an additional 1,149,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,083.3% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,163,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,133,000 after buying an additional 1,127,150 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,460. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.94. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.60 and a twelve month high of $113.27.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

