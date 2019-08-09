Csenge Advisory Group Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Your Vision LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 263.5% during the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.87. 2,683,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,617,465. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $111.06 and a 52 week high of $142.47.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

