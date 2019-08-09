Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Celanese were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,353,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Celanese by 37.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Celanese by 2.4% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Celanese by 6.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Celanese by 20.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,892,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,634,000 after acquiring an additional 323,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $107.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.34. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.29. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $122.00 price target on shares of Celanese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.87.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

