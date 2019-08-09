Csenge Advisory Group Sells 216 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,672,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,343,000 after acquiring an additional 781,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,484,000 after acquiring an additional 300,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,435,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,163,000 after acquiring an additional 202,534 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,374,000 after acquiring an additional 131,297 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,409,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,124,000 after acquiring an additional 35,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $18,341,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,529,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $111,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,601.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,441 shares of company stock valued at $18,935,873. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

NYSE:IR traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $119.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,740. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $128.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.34.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

