Csenge Advisory Group Sells 4,060 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,734,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,556,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,850. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $91.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.95.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

