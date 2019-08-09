Csenge Advisory Group Sells 8,370 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $62.99. The company had a trading volume of 172,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,014,393. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.30. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $69.13.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

