CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2,960.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,064 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of CSX by 12.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 548,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,029,000 after buying an additional 62,798 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 90,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 226,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,942,000 after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of CSX by 8.0% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 173.5% during the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.39. The company had a trading volume of 164,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,641,092. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $58.47 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CSX from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on CSX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.13.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

