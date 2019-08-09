CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CSX by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 45,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.10. The company had a trading volume of 141,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,641,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.81. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $58.47 and a 1-year high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Loop Capital downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on CSX from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stephens downgraded CSX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.