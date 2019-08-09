Cube Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $71,079.00 (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, Cube has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cube token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex, OKEx and IDEX. Cube has a total market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $71,079.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cube alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00257672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.76 or 0.01187586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00019079 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00088084 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000453 BTC.

About Cube

Cube launched on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel.

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC, CPDAX, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.