Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44-1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Cubic also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.00-3.35 EPS.

NYSE:CUB traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.88. The stock had a trading volume of 151,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,415. Cubic has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.07.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Cubic had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Cubic’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cubic will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CUB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cubic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cubic from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.58.

In other Cubic news, Director John H. Warner, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.25 per share, for a total transaction of $301,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin A. Guiles purchased 2,716 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.80 per share, for a total transaction of $162,416.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,716 shares of company stock worth $525,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

